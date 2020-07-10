Short Interest in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Drops By 5.5%

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 451,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

NYSE:PAG opened at $39.41 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.