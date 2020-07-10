Short Interest in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Drops By 5.6%

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Pearson stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Pearson has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 40,971 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
