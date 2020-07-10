Short Interest in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Drops By 5.6%

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pearson stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Pearson has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 40,971 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSO. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Pearson to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

