Short Interest in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Decreases By 5.7%

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.26 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.20%. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 131,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $1,662,981.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,828,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,677,170.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Packer bought 75,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $971,115.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 715,914 shares of company stock worth $9,140,445. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 52,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.