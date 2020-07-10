Short Interest in ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) Decreases By 11.1%

ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
NASDAQ ICCH opened at $11.13 on Friday. ICC has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.
ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter.
ICC Company Profile
ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products.
