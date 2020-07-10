Short Interest in ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) Decreases By 11.1%

ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ ICCH opened at $11.13 on Friday. ICC has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get ICC alerts:

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ICC by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICC by 10.3% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its holdings in ICC by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 263,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.