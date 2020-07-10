Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Drops By 6.6%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 7,130,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Exela Technologies stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XELA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 6,449.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 417,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 121,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 541.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 68,521 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.