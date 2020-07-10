Short Interest in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Increases By 5.5%

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -96.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $111.84.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 113.9% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

