Short Interest in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Declines By 5.5%

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 19,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 101.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCO opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.74.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $550.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

