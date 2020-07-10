Short Interest in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Expands By 9.2%

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 82,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $449.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.27. CBTX has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). CBTX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

CBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $204,800.00. Also, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $235,430.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,000 shares of company stock worth $698,680. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CBTX by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CBTX by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CBTX by 21.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 139,331 shares in the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

