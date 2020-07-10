Short Interest in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Declines By 8.1%

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

BRC stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. Brady has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $2,265,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Brady by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,383,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,488,000 after purchasing an additional 44,057 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 999,376 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $57,792,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 561,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

