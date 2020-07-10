Short Interest in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Declines By 9.9%

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 731,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 11.50%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

