Short Interest in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Expands By 8.5%

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,280,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 18,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. American International Group has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 774,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,762,000 after purchasing an additional 46,606 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in American International Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 205,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.