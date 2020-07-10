Short Interest in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expands By 6.6%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE AMH opened at $26.74 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $77,238.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,480 shares of company stock worth $864,616. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $107,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

