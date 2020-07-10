Short Interest in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Drops By 10.0%

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 851,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 946,400 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 232,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. B. Riley began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ameresco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ameresco from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of AMRC opened at $27.84 on Friday. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,221.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $165,499.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,399 shares of company stock worth $5,978,899. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,875,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,933,000 after buying an additional 1,232,177 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in Ameresco by 1,677.7% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 533,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 503,295 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 534,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 311,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $2,725,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $2,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions.

