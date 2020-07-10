Short Interest in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Grows By 5.2%

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,092 shares of company stock worth $5,033,790 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 945,459 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,249,000 after buying an additional 135,781 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,576,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $253,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 114.5% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Shares of AKAM opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.