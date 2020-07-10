Short Interest in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Drops By 10.4%

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 97,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATGE has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

