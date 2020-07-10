Short Interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Declines By 7.6%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 616,200 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 666,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACIU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut AC Immune from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.28 and a current ratio of 21.28. The stock has a market cap of $497.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.51.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 52.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. On average, analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

