Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Short Interest Down 5.6% in June

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

SWAV stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $54.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

In other Shockwave Medical news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $359,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,362 shares of company stock worth $20,838,601 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,434,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.