Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Receives $44.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE ST opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 707.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

