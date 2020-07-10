SelfSell Trading Down 12.8% Over Last Week (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. SelfSell has a market cap of $34,423.29 and $2,521.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028349 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

