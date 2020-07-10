Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Hexcel Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Hexcel in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

HXL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.61. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Hexcel by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,876,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,867 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hexcel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,250,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,267,000 after acquiring an additional 168,753 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Hexcel by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,408,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after acquiring an additional 538,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hexcel by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,175,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hexcel by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,768,000 after acquiring an additional 856,279 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.