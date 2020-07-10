Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.26

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.26 and last traded at $104.54, with a volume of 431500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 137.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,618,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

