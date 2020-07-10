Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Germino forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

SGMO opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

