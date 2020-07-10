Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€31.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.03 ($35.99) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.35 ($39.71).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €34.12 ($38.34) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($46.43). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.45.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

