Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WTKWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $80.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.