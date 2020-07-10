Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram Sells 26,400 Shares

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram sold 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total value of C$343,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 507,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,606,731.20.

David Awram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, David Awram sold 38,800 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total transaction of C$479,180.00.

On Friday, June 19th, David Awram sold 50,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$581,000.00.

TSE SSL opened at C$13.25 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 12 month low of C$4.64 and a 12 month high of C$13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 662.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$28.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.1591318 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

