Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys Shares of 8,519 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,863,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of America by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

BAC opened at $22.77 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $200.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

