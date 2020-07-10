Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Short Interest Update

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.08 and a beta of 2.13. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at $22,121,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,377,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,173 shares of company stock worth $2,344,125. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.