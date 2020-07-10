Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SFE opened at GBX 30 ($0.37) on Wednesday. Safestyle UK has a 1-year low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 78 ($0.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

About Safestyle UK

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

