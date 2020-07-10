Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safestore to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.
SAFE opened at GBX 749 ($9.22) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 708.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 734.94. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 501 ($6.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 886.89 ($10.91). The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46.
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
