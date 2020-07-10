Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safestore to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

SAFE opened at GBX 749 ($9.22) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 708.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 734.94. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 501 ($6.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 886.89 ($10.91). The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a GBX 5.90 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Safestore’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

