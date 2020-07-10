Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $45.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WBA. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

WBA opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.36). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

