Rockland Trust Co. Sells 736 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

