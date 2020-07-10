Rockland Trust Co. Sells 3,928 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.