Rockland Trust Co. Sells 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,767,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 15,113 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark raised their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.24.

Shares of NVDA opened at $420.36 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $147.39 and a 52-week high of $409.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.76 and its 200-day moving average is $289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market cap of $251.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,286 shares of company stock valued at $90,984,177. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.