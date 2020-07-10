Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,771 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346,879 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $908,096,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,569,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,682,000 after purchasing an additional 266,399 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

