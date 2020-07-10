Rockland Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $84.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $85.56.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

