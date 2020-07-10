Rockland Trust Co. Has $914,000 Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $1,244,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,807,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $87.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

