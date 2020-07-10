Rockland Trust Co. Has $512,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 58,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 69,725 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after buying an additional 182,228 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of USB stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

