Rockland Trust Co. Has $383,000 Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1,042.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day moving average of $108.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura boosted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.43.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

