Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

