Rockland Trust Co. Buys 652 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $118.49 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $150.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

