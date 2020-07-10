Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. Bank of America cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

WU opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

