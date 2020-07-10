Rivetz Price Reaches $0.0206 on Major Exchanges (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and HitBTC. Rivetz has a market cap of $540,577.59 and approximately $5,962.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.51 or 0.01973781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00181755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00064297 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00115927 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz launched on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

