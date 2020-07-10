Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD opened at $185.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.46 and a 200-day moving average of $190.85. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

