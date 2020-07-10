Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector performer” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,200 ($51.69) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 3,600 ($44.30). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,700 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($47.99) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.15) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($50.46) to GBX 4,240 ($52.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 5,200 ($63.99) to GBX 5,400 ($66.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,140 ($63.25) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,503.33 ($55.42).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,612 ($56.76) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,460.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 2,954 ($36.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,152 ($63.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($53.80), for a total value of £582,525.28 ($716,865.96).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.