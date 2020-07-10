Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 4,440 ($54.64) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 4,720 ($58.09). Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.73% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.15) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,600 ($56.61) to GBX 4,900 ($60.30) in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,140 ($63.25) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($50.46) to GBX 4,240 ($52.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,503.33 ($55.42).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,612 ($56.76) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,460.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,099. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 2,954 ($36.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,152 ($63.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques bought 32,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,689 ($45.40) per share, with a total value of £1,193,907.96 ($1,469,244.35).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

