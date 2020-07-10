Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,320,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 13,900,000 shares. Currently, 22.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on REI shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.18.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.44.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.31 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,659 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 2,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 472,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 451,508 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,505 shares during the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

