Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 120.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.38.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $382.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.86. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $385.27. The stock has a market cap of $1,652.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

