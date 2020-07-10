Reviewing TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and PROS (NASDAQ:PRO)

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and PROS (NYSE:PRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR -3.58% -34.57% -17.59% PROS -28.75% -32.79% -8.97%

9.9% of TSR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of PROS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of TSR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of PROS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TSR has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROS has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TSR and PROS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $63.34 million 0.12 -$1.34 million N/A N/A PROS $250.33 million 7.54 -$69.08 million ($0.96) -45.42

TSR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TSR and PROS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A PROS 0 4 7 0 2.64

PROS has a consensus target price of $54.27, indicating a potential upside of 24.48%. Given PROS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PROS is more favorable than TSR.

Summary

PROS beats TSR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSR

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis. The company offers solutions for selling improvement, including PROS Smart CPQ that automates the quoting process by enabling sales teams, partners, and end customers on e-commerce platforms; and PROS Opportunity Detection solutions, which enhances sales productivity, accelerates quota attainment, and delivers data-driven product recommendations. It also provides PROS pricing solutions comprising PROS Control, a platform for price measurement, coordination, and strategy; and PROS Guidance, a prescriptive price guidance solution. In addition, the company provides PROS airline revenue optimization solutions consisting of PROS Airline Revenue Management, PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, and PROS Airline Group Sales for enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise. Further, it offers Airline e-commerce suite of products, such as PROS Airline Shopping and PROS Airline Merchandising that provide airlines with shopping and merchandising capabilities. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of implementation and configuration, consulting, and training; and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial, B2B services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through go-to-market partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

