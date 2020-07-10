Research Analysts Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on K92 Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.80 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial set a C$6.00 price target on K92 Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on K92 Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

CVE:KNT opened at C$4.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.54. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.75 million and a PE ratio of 32.03.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$37.10 million during the quarter.

In other K92 Mining news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of K92 Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$485,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 710,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,877,520.80.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

