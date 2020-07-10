Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,991,000 after purchasing an additional 515,787 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,768,000 after purchasing an additional 655,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,845,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $235,611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,616,000 after purchasing an additional 349,918 shares during the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,940 shares of company stock valued at $645,075. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

